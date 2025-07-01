RateGain forges strategic partnership with Cloudbeds

To optimize hotel distribution strategies using AI-powered capabilities

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced a strategic partnership with Cloudbeds, the AI-powered platform fueling hotel growth. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to redefine how hotels, hostels, and vacation rentals optimize their distribution strategies using AI-powered capabilities.

By integrating RateGain's industry-leading UNO Channel Manager with Cloudbeds' robust property management system (PMS), hoteliers can manage rates, inventory, content and reservations across 400+ distribution channels with ease and accuracy. Leveraging AI and automation, UNO Channel Manager helps reduce manual work, eliminate overbookings, and ensure real-time updates, giving hoteliers a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.