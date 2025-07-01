Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain forges strategic partnership with Cloudbeds

RateGain forges strategic partnership with Cloudbeds

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
To optimize hotel distribution strategies using AI-powered capabilities

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced a strategic partnership with Cloudbeds, the AI-powered platform fueling hotel growth. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to redefine how hotels, hostels, and vacation rentals optimize their distribution strategies using AI-powered capabilities.

By integrating RateGain's industry-leading UNO Channel Manager with Cloudbeds' robust property management system (PMS), hoteliers can manage rates, inventory, content and reservations across 400+ distribution channels with ease and accuracy. Leveraging AI and automation, UNO Channel Manager helps reduce manual work, eliminate overbookings, and ensure real-time updates, giving hoteliers a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

Meanwhile, Cloudbeds' industry-leading PMS empowers hoteliers to save costs, optimize their staff and guest journey, and increase their property's profitability. With causal and multi-modal AI at its core, the company's innovative smart hospitality engine, Cloudbeds Intelligence, unifies departments to deliver unmatched decision-making intelligence for revenue managers, marketers, GMs, and operations staff.

The integration underscores the commitment of RateGain and Cloudbeds to innovation, helping hoteliers navigate industry trends, leverage AI for smarter operations, and expand into new geographies.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

