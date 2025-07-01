Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors CV sales decline 0.82% YoY in June'25

Eicher Motors CV sales decline 0.82% YoY in June'25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eicher Motors' unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 0.82% year-on-year marginal declined in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 7,363 units in June 2025.

Domestic sales decreased by 2.5% to 6,722 units and total exports surged 13.1% to 476 units in June 2025 over June 2024.

Total sales of Volvo trucks and buses in June 2025 stood at 165 units, up by 50% YoY.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in June 2025 stood at 89,540 units, which is higher by 22% compared with 73,141 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 25% to 76,680 units, and sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc surged 10% to 12,860 units in June 2025 over June 2024.

The international business recorded sales of 12,583 units on June 25, up by 79% compared with 7,024 units sold in the same period last year.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company reported a 27.25% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,362.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,070.45 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total revenue from operations rose 23.14% YoY to Rs 5,241.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Eicher Motors rose 0.97% to Rs 5,709.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Atul Auto reports 3% YoY increase in June'25 sales

Aurionpro Solutions announces strategic win with a leading UK-based financial institution

Tata Motors Q1 sales decline 8% to 2.10 lakh units

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 3% YoY in June 25

TVS Motor registers total auto sales to 4.02 lakh units in June'25

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story