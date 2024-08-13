NMDC consolidated net profit rises 19.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.36% to Rs 5414.19 crore

Net profit of NMDC rose 19.26% to Rs 1970.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1652.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 5414.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5394.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5414.195394.6643.2236.952681.292281.542607.552212.321970.371652.22

