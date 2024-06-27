NMDC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 243.95, down 2.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 133.44% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 56.39% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 243.95, down 2.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23977.8. The Sensex is at 79080.79, up 0.52%.NMDC Ltd has eased around 5.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9714.3, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

