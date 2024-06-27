Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 464.75, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 104.51% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 67.22% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 464.75, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23977.8. The Sensex is at 79080.79, up 0.52%.Coal India Ltd has eased around 4.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40822.6, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 127.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 463.9, down 0.9% on the day. Coal India Ltd jumped 104.51% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 67.22% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

