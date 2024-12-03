NMDC Ltd soars 1.44%, rises for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 235.09, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.73% in last one year as compared to a 18.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.97% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 235.09, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 24437.6. The Sensex is at 80805, up 0.69%. NMDC Ltd has risen around 3.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9133.6, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 236.17, up 1.3% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

