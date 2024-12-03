PVR Inox Ltd soars 1.43%, up for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1595, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.85% in last one year as compared to a 18.13% jump in NIFTY and a 11.73% jump in the Nifty Media.

PVR Inox Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1595, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 24437.6. The Sensex is at 80805, up 0.69%. PVR Inox Ltd has gained around 6.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2017.25, up 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1604.15, up 1.24% on the day. PVR Inox Ltd is down 8.85% in last one year as compared to a 18.13% jump in NIFTY and a 11.73% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

