NOCIL slumps after Q4 PAT slips 50% YoY to Rs 21 crore

NOCIL tumbled 6.47% to Rs 183.75 after the specialty chemical maker's consolidated net profit dropped 49.95% to Rs 20.79 crore on 4.71% decrease in net revenue from operations to Rs 339.69 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 25.97 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, marking a year-on-year decline of 53.29%.

Total expenses shed 1.92% YoY to Rs 319.34 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 169.12 crore (up 10.27% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 21.52 crore (up 8.52% YoY) during the period under review.

Operating EBITDA slipped 23% to Rs 34 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 45 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Operating EBITDA margin slipped to 10.1% in Q4 FY24, compared with 12.5% reported in the same period last year.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tanked 22.66% to Rs 102.86 crore on 3.59% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,392.69 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend of Rs 2 per share of the face value of Rs 10/- each which is subject to approval by the members of the company at the 63rd annual general meeting to be held on 7th August,2025.

NOCIL is in the business of manufacturing rubber chemicals. It offers basic organic chemicals. The firm is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading rubber chemicals.

