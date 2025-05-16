Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at JSW Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes jump at JSW Infrastructure Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
JSW Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 521.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.45 lakh shares

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Rites Ltd, SKF India Ltd, IFCI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 May 2025.

Bharti Airtel Ltd saw volume of 957.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62.04 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.69% to Rs.1,816.90. Volumes stood at 87.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd saw volume of 132.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.36% to Rs.276.46. Volumes stood at 15.73 lakh shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd notched up volume of 3.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41227 shares. The stock rose 6.03% to Rs.4,585.20. Volumes stood at 48974 shares in the last session.

IFCI Ltd clocked volume of 600.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.84% to Rs.51.84. Volumes stood at 65.41 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

