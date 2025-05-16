Matrimony.com Q4 PAT slides 30 YoY to Rs 8 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 5/ share

Matrimony.com reported 30.26% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.18 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 11.73 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 9.15% YoY to Rs 108.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The companys billing revenue stood at Rs 114.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a year-on-year decline of 5.3%.

Profit before tax for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 10.19 crore, down 33.61% as compared with Rs 15.35 crore posted in the same period year ago.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 12.3 crore, down 27.64% from Rs 17 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin declined to 10.8% in Q4 FY25 from 14.2% in Q4 FY24.

On a segmental basis, revenue from matchmaking services declined 9.10% YoY to Rs 106.99 crore, while revenue from marriage services and others fell 12.49% YoY to Rs 1.33 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

In the matchmaking segment, billing income stood at Rs 113.5 crore, registering a year-on-year decline of 4.8%. Revenue was Rs 107 crore, down 9.1% YoY. The company added 2.5 lakh paid subscriptions during the quarter, a decline of 9.0% compared to the same period last year.

Murugavel Janakiraman, chairman and managing director said, As we mark the significant milestone of 25 years in business, it is a moment of both reflection and renewed commitment. We are working on various enhancements and also new initiatives. These ongoing measures are expected to provide the desired momentum in the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Matrimony.com is Indias leading consumer Internet company managing marquee brands such as BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony, and EliteMatrimony. BharatMatrimony is considered the largest and most trusted matrimony brand which has also established a considerable retail presence with over 100 self-owned retail outlets across India. Matrimony.com has also launched Jodii an exclusive matchmaking service for non-graduates, in 9 Indian languages. The company delivers matchmaking and marriage related services to users in India and the Indian diaspora. The company has pioneered several new business models such as WeddingBazaar.com, Mandap.com and CommunityMatrimony.com, a consortium of over 300 community matrimony services.

The scrip added 0.80% to 510.85 on the BSE.

