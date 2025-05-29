Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Sales decline 8.47% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net Loss of Norben Tea & Exports reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 7.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.081.18 -8 7.656.58 16 OPM %-49.07-50.85 -19.87-0.91 - PBDT-0.86-0.86 0 0.42-1.10 LP PBT-1.03-1.01 -2 -0.18-1.68 89 NP-1.03-1.03 0 -0.18-1.70 89

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

