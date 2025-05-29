Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 14.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 325.81 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars rose 14.27% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 325.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.89% to Rs 31.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.81% to Rs 1171.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1150.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
