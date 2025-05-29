Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 14.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 14.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 325.81 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars rose 14.27% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 325.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.89% to Rs 31.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.81% to Rs 1171.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1150.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales325.81251.83 29 1171.371150.58 2 OPM %15.4210.73 -8.589.38 - PBDT58.9633.99 73 141.74140.90 1 PBT39.4115.95 147 66.6771.35 -7 NP10.499.18 14 31.4953.27 -41

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

