Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit rises 625.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of Norben Tea & Exports rose 625.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.231.29 -5 OPM %53.6635.66 -PBDT0.440.19 132 PBT0.290.04 625 NP0.290.04 625

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

