Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit rises 625.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of Norben Tea & Exports rose 625.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.231.2953.6635.660.440.190.290.040.290.04

