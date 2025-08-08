Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 36.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.50% to Rs 19.84 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company declined 36.10% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 19.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.8420.5610.5817.122.343.462.093.231.542.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News