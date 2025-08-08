Garware Technical Fibres standalone net profit declines 2.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.24% to Rs 348.04 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 2.13% to Rs 55.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.24% to Rs 348.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 356.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.348.04356.0119.9120.8079.1178.2271.7571.5555.1656.36

