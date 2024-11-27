North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 0.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.28% to Rs 1211.42 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation rose 0.86% to Rs 270.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 268.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.28% to Rs 1211.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1350.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1211.421350.1657.8758.41660.10713.05453.07490.71270.71268.40

