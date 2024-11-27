Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit declines 53.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.35% to Rs 135.01 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Investment declined 53.20% to Rs 119.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 255.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 53.35% to Rs 135.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 289.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.135.01289.4399.7299.82134.63288.89134.62288.88119.55255.47

