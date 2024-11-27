Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit declines 53.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales decline 53.35% to Rs 135.01 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Investment declined 53.20% to Rs 119.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 255.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 53.35% to Rs 135.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 289.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales135.01289.43 -53 OPM %99.7299.82 -PBDT134.63288.89 -53 PBT134.62288.88 -53 NP119.55255.47 -53

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

