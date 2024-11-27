Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 14.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.02% to Rs 274.19 crore

Net profit of Oxyzo Financial Services rose 14.49% to Rs 82.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.02% to Rs 274.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 207.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.274.19207.6980.9182.24115.1194.10114.6493.8982.2671.85

