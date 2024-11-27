Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 14.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 14.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 32.02% to Rs 274.19 crore

Net profit of Oxyzo Financial Services rose 14.49% to Rs 82.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.02% to Rs 274.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 207.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales274.19207.69 32 OPM %80.9182.24 -PBDT115.1194.10 22 PBT114.6493.89 22 NP82.2671.85 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Who'll be Maharashtra's New CM? Shinde, Fadnavis camps vie for top position

Scientists discover new formula to detect killer asteroids headed for Earth

IPL 2025: Not Rahul, this all-rounder could be Delhi Capitals new captain

LIVE news: Eknath Shinde says Shiv Sena will back BJP's decision on Maharashtra CM post

ICF manufacturing high-speed trains having 280 kmph speed: Railway minister

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story