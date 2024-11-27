Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 694.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 694.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 177.95% to Rs 353.13 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest rose 694.21% to Rs 227.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 177.95% to Rs 353.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales353.13127.05 178 OPM %98.2695.51 -PBDT278.2837.12 650 PBT278.2137.06 651 NP227.8628.69 694

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Who'll be Maharashtra's New CM? Shinde, Fadnavis camps vie for top position

Scientists discover new formula to detect killer asteroids headed for Earth

IPL 2025: Not Rahul, this all-rounder could be Delhi Capitals new captain

LIVE news: Eknath Shinde says Shiv Sena will back BJP's decision on Maharashtra CM post

ICF manufacturing high-speed trains having 280 kmph speed: Railway minister

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story