Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 40.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 40.74% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.45% to Rs 34.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.34.1525.593.7211.684.693.194.473.013.042.16

