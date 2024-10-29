Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 40.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 40.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 33.45% to Rs 34.15 crore

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 40.74% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.45% to Rs 34.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.1525.59 33 OPM %3.7211.68 -PBDT4.693.19 47 PBT4.473.01 49 NP3.042.16 41

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

