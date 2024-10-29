L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 2.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 660.93 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 2.70% to Rs 77.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 660.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 600.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.660.93600.1116.6417.28121.53113.6999.6895.1977.5475.50

