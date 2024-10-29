L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 2.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 660.93 croreNet profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 2.70% to Rs 77.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 75.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 660.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 600.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales660.93600.11 10 OPM %16.6417.28 -PBDT121.53113.69 7 PBT99.6895.19 5 NP77.5475.50 3
