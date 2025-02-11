Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Northern Spirits spurts after Q3 PAT zooms 110% YoY to Rs 9 crore

Northern Spirits spurts after Q3 PAT zooms 110% YoY to Rs 9 crore

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Northern Spirits zoomed 15.33% to Rs 199 after the company's standalone net profit soared 109.56% to Rs 9.20 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4.39 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 528.16 in the third quarter of FY25, marking a growth of 68.10% year on year (YoY).

Profit before tax spiked 88.33% to Rs 12.11 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 6.43 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses were up by 67.60% year on year to Rs 516.18 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Purchases of stock in trade stood at Rs 472.34 crore (up 116.49% YoY), while finance stood at Rs 9.10 crore (up 366.66% YoY).

On a nine-month basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 78.07% to Rs 20.87 crore on a 62.05% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,476.13 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Northern Spirits is engaged in the business of the purchase and sale of beverage alcohol (spirits and wines).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Devyani Intl slips after reporting dismal Q3 numbers

Talbros Automotive Q3 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 24 cr

HBL Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cera Sanitaryware declines as Q3 PAT slips 10% YoY to Rs 46 cr

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story