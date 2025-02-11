Talbros Automotive Q3 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) reported 4.70% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.82 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 22.75 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 1.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 201.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax grew by 4.29% to Rs 29.41 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 28.20 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 35.6 crore, reflecting a 7% year-on-year growth. The EBITDA margin improved to 17.4% in Q3 FY25, compared to 16.5% in Q3 FY24.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 12.72% to Rs 67.85 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 60.19 crore recorded in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 7.92% YoY to Rs 621.19 crore in 9M FY25.

For 9M FY25, Exports contributed 14% of Gaskets Revenue, 57% of forging revenue, 17% of Marelli Talbros Chassis systems, and 4% of Talbros Marugo Rubber

Anuj Talwar, joint managing director, Talbros Automotive Components (TACL), said, In Q3 FY25, revenues remained stable, driven by strong domestic sales but offset by a decline in exports to European markets due to a slowdown in the region's auto sector. Despite this, we increased our EBITDA by 7% and improved margins by 90 basis points to 17.4%, driven by cost efficiencies. We are continually looking at effective execution of a robust order pipeline and improvements in operational efficiencies.

For 9M FY25, revenues grew by 9% to Rs 634 crore, with EBITDA margins improving to 17.0%, an increase of 130 basis points. Our ongoing efforts to enhance margins over the past few quarters have yielded positive results. Profit after tax has grown by 13% to Rs. 68 crore.

Also Read

In FY24, the company secured new orders worth Rs 980 crore. In the first nine months of FY25, we further strengthened our order book with significant new orders totaling Rs 1,475 crore, with execution already underway for select projects. This shift from order acquisition to execution marks a crucial milestone, driving revenue generation and reinforcing our growth trajectory. Secured from leading OEMs across domestic and export markets, these orders reflect the strong market confidence in TACL and its joint ventures.

Notably, the portfolio includes EV orders from top OEMs. As the shift towards electric vehicles accelerates, we have strengthened our EV offerings by securing contracts from domestic and international OEMs while collaborating with our JV partner and forgings business to expand our focus on the EV segment.

To capitalize on emerging opportunities in both domestic and international markets, we will continue adopting a diversified and strategically balanced approach as an auto component provider. This strategy aims to mitigate market fluctuations and meet varied customer demands by maintaining exposure across different segments, geographies, and product lines. Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our strong order pipeline while continuously enhancing operational efficiencies.

We are committed to our long-term vision of becoming a leading global player in the automotive component manufacturing industry. As we pursue this goal, we remain focused on driving continuous progress and development while proactively adapting to future market needs to ensure the sustained relevance of our offerings.

Talbros Automotive Components, the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group. It manufactures automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of the UK. The company is the mother brand of gaskets, chassis, rubber products, and forgings in India. Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes-Benz dealerships for passenger cars.

The scrip slipped 4.80% to Rs 272.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News