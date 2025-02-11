Cera Sanitaryware declines as Q3 PAT slips 10% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Cera Sanitaryware fell 3.22% to Rs 6,378.25 after the company's standalone net profit declined 9.86% to Rs 45.85 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 50.87 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations increased 2.87% year on year (YoY) to Rs 449.27 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax for the third quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 59.89 crore, down by 7.63% from Rs 64.84 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

For Q3 FY25, EBITDA (excluding other income) slipped 7.63% to Rs 59.89 crore, compared with Rs 64.84 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the quarter, EBITDA margin reduced to 13.2% as compared with 13.6% posted in Q3 FY24.

On a nine-month basis, the company's standalone net profit declined 1.97% to Rs 160.90 crore on a 0.95% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1337.27 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Vikram Somany, Chairman & MD, said, Amid persistent macroeconomic challenges and a subdued demand environment, Cera Sanitaryware achieved Q3 FY25 revenues of Rs 4,493 million and EBITDA of Rs 715 million. Our sanitaryware and faucetware business segments accounted for 50% and 37% of total revenues, respectively.

While market headwinds continued to test the industry, our operational agility and core strengths allowed us to mitigate external pressures and maintain a resilient performance. Notably, the B2B segment gained momentum during the quarter, which partially offset the slower demand in the retail space.

Cera, our flagship brand, continues to demonstrate resilience and is poised to maintain its longterm growth trajectory. At the same time, we are implementing strategic initiatives to tap into the expanding luxury segment through our Senator and Luxe brands.

Our product development efforts are progressing well, and in Q3 FY25, we successfully developed 158 new SKUs under Senator Brand and launched 104 new SKUs under CERA brand. Alongside product innovation, we are steadily implementing plans to expand our exclusive stores and enhance product displays.

The recent Union Budget has introduced several positive measures aimed at boosting consumer sentiment and discretionary spending. We anticipate that improved consumption and increased infrastructure investments will have a favorable impact on market demand for our products. Moving forward, Cera is well-positioned to navigate short-term challenges while leveraging its inherent strengths to capitalize on the expected demand recovery."

Meanwhile, the board has approved re-appointed Deepshikha Khaitan as Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director for the period of 5 years w.e.f. 1st April, 2025, subject to approval of members of the company.

Cera Sanitaryware is mainly engaged in the manufacturing of ceramic sanitary ware and faucet ware along with the trading of sanitary ware, faucet ware, ceramic tiles, kitchen sinks and bath wellness products.

