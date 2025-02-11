Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HBL Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd and Alivus Life Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2025.

HBL Engineering Ltd lost 10.69% to Rs 471.35 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd tumbled 10.07% to Rs 457.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26699 shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd crashed 9.46% to Rs 1044.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30396 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71000 shares in the past one month.

Senco Gold Ltd dropped 8.91% to Rs 430.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30309 shares in the past one month.

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd shed 8.41% to Rs 1101.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9388 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

