Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 35.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 35.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales rise 15.44% to Rs 562.68 crore

Net profit of Northern Spirits rose 35.54% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.44% to Rs 562.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 487.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales562.68487.41 15 OPM %2.431.93 -PBDT10.127.35 38 PBT9.997.30 37 NP7.595.60 36

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

