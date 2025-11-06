Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 35.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.44% to Rs 562.68 crore

Net profit of Northern Spirits rose 35.54% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.44% to Rs 562.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 487.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.562.68487.412.431.9310.127.359.997.307.595.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News