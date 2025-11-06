JK Lakshmi Cement reports standalone net profit of Rs 82.33 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.10% to Rs 1531.77 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement reported to Rs 82.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.10% to Rs 1531.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1234.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1531.771234.2913.597.21182.3355.99104.97-18.8782.33-21.79

