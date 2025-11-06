NCC standalone net profit declines 37.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.17% to Rs 3726.44 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 37.12% to Rs 100.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.17% to Rs 3726.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4444.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3726.444444.987.459.03172.50271.69117.02217.83100.96160.55

