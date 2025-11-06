Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 36.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.36% to Rs 130.70 crore

Net profit of Talbros Engineering rose 36.53% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.36% to Rs 130.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.130.70102.6211.0911.9111.409.348.406.446.544.79

