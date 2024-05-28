Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nova Agritech consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Nova Agritech consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 70.77 crore

Net profit of Nova Agritech rose 2.60% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 70.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.16% to Rs 28.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 252.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales70.7773.17 -3 252.47210.56 20 OPM %14.0021.06 -17.5518.50 - PBDT7.4712.44 -40 35.3330.52 16 PBT7.0311.79 -40 33.3628.16 18 NP8.288.07 3 28.3120.49 38

