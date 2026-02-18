Novelix Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 813.21% to Rs 48.40 croreNet profit of Novelix Pharmaceuticals rose 566.67% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 813.21% to Rs 48.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales48.405.30 813 OPM %2.712.45 -PBDT1.310.13 908 PBT1.280.13 885 NP1.000.15 567
