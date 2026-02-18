Novelix Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 813.21% to Rs 48.40 crore

Net profit of Novelix Pharmaceuticals rose 566.67% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 813.21% to Rs 48.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.48.405.302.712.451.310.131.280.131.000.15

