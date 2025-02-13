Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NPR Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 10.71% to Rs 1.50 crore

Net profit of NPR Finance reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.71% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.501.68 -11 OPM %14.6711.90 -PBDT0.580.06 867 PBT0.540.02 2600 NP0.530 0

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

