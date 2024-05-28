Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NRB Bearings consolidated net profit declines 9.69% in the March 2024 quarter

NRB Bearings consolidated net profit declines 9.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.91% to Rs 284.61 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings declined 9.69% to Rs 31.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.91% to Rs 284.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.77% to Rs 239.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 1094.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1057.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales284.61312.44 -9 1094.031057.16 3 OPM %16.5920.59 -15.8916.62 - PBDT44.5159.40 -25 171.76178.95 -4 PBT33.4748.94 -32 128.44138.15 -7 NP31.2234.57 -10 239.4393.98 155

