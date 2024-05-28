Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ASM Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ASM Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 14.15% to Rs 44.59 crore

Net loss of ASM Technologies reported to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.15% to Rs 44.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 201.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 220.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales44.5951.94 -14 201.65220.41 -9 OPM %-2.094.22 -2.849.41 - PBDT-0.281.43 PL 0.6319.88 -97 PBT-2.99-1.23 -143 -10.6211.37 PL NP-3.050.27 PL -4.299.55 PL

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

