Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit rises 365.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack rose 365.66% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 161.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 151.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.161.96151.029.566.3413.606.0910.522.507.731.66

