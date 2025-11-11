Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 18.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.93% to Rs 509.23 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation rose 18.32% to Rs 40.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 509.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 476.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.509.23476.2210.429.6963.4054.3855.2546.0840.9434.60

