Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 7.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.46% to Rs 12.45 crore

Net profit of Rolcon Engineering Company declined 7.69% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.46% to Rs 12.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.4516.9310.6012.171.532.201.151.890.961.04

