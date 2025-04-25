NSE donates Rs 1 crore to families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has pledged Rs 1 crore to support the families of victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives on 22 April 2025.

Expressing condolences, NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan shared on X, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22,2025 where 26 people lost their lives. In a humble gesture of support, NSE pledges Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims, standing in solidarity with their families during this difficult time."

The attack, which occurred in the scenic Baisaran area, also known as "mini Switzerland," saw tourists, including two foreigners and a businessman from Karnataka, indiscriminately shot by terrorists. This has been the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike and comes just as the tourist and trekking season was gaining momentum.

