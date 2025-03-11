Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE launches Nifty Chemicals Index

NSE launches Nifty Chemicals Index

Image
Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has unveiled a new sectoral index, the Nifty Chemicals Index, designed to track the performance of companies within the chemicals sector.

The index will focus on the top 20 stocks from the Nifty 500 that belong to the chemicals industry, selected based on their six-month average free-float market capitalization. Preference will be given to stocks available for trading in the derivatives segment on the NSE.

Stock weightage within the index is determined by free-float market capitalization, with a single stock cap of 33% and a combined cap of 62% for the top three stocks. The index has a base date of 1 April 2005, and a base value of 1000. It will undergo semi-annual reconstitution and quarterly rebalancing.

The index's performance highlights indicate a 5.67% total return in the past year, as of February 28, 2025, and a 19.71% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since its inception.

Key constituents of the index include Pidilite Industries (13.35% weightage), SRF (13.24%), UPL (10.45%), PI Industries (7.98%), and Solar Industries India (6.92%).

The Nifty Chemicals Index is expected to serve as a benchmark for asset managers and a reference index for passive investment vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds, and structured products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market ends sideways; realty shares rally

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Benchmarks trade sideways; European mrkt advance

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story