Market ends sideways; realty shares rally

The headline equity benchmarks ended sideways on Tuesday, as uncertainty grew over the potential impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff policies and their economic consequences. The Nifty settles above the 22,450 mark after hitting the days low of 22,314.70 in early trade. Realty, oil & gas and financial services shares advanced while private bank, bank and IT stocks corrected.

As per provisional closing, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 12.85 points or 0.02% to 74,102.32. The Nifty 50 index added 37.60 points or 0.17%, to 22,497.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.72% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.70%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,478 shares rose and 2,493 shares fell. A total of 121 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.62% to 14.07.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index surged 3.63% to 828.70. The index dropped 3.36% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Phoenix Mills (up 6.85%), Macrotech Developers (up 4.76%), DLF (up 4.21%), Oberoi Realty (up 4.17%), Godrej Properties (up 3.76%), Sobha (up 1.58%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.48%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.24%) advanced.

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 1.54%) and Raymond (down 1.20%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IndusInd Bank slumped 26.94% after the bank reported discrepancies in account balances within its derivative portfolio following an internal review. The bank estimates a potential adverse impact of approximately 2.35% of its net worth as of December 2024. The discrepancies were identified during a review of "Other Asset and Other Liability accounts" related to the derivative portfolio, prompted by the implementation of the RBI's new Master Direction on investment portfolios.

According to the media reports, this could lead to an adverse impact on its net worth by about Rs 1600 crore, and the bank plans to absorb this loss in its fourth-quarter earnings or the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

NTPC rose 0.59%. The company has announced that along with its subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy, has signed multiple agreements worth Rs 96,000 crore with the Government of Chhattisgarh to develop nuclear, pumped hydro, and renewable energy projects in the state.

Supreme Industries gained 1.47% after the company said that it has entered into an agreement for acquiring the Indian Piping (building and infrastructure) business of Wavin Industries for an aggregate consideration of $30 million plus net working capital on the closing date.

Anupam Rasayan India added 0.61%. The company has signed a 10-year letter of intent (LoI) with a leading Korean multinational in specialty chemicals, for the supply of a high-performance niche chemical, expected to begin in FY26.

Waaree Renewable Technologies slipped 3.61%. The company informed that it has received a letter of award (LOA) worth Rs 740.06 crore for EPC works on a solar power project with a capacity of 125 MWAC (181.3 MWp DC) on a turnkey basis, along with operation and maintenance.

Urja Global dropped 4.94%. The company said that its board has approved the appointment of Sachin Kumar Agrahari as a chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 10 March 2025.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy fell 2.93%. The company said that its board has approved the appointment of Ajit Pratap Singh as a chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 24 March 2025.

AK Capital Services advanced 2.36% after the companys board has reappointed A. K. Mittal as managing director (MD) of the company for a period of five years with effective from 1 April 2025.

Allcargo Gati slipped 4.70% after the companys total volume, including surface and air express, stood at 95 kilotons (kt) in February 2025, down 5% from 100 kt in February 2024.

Premier Explosives (PEL) declined 1.72%. The company said that it has signed joint venture and shareholders agreement with Global Munition (GML), a subsidiary of NIBE Ordnance and Maritime to manufacture defence and aerospace products.

Z-Tech (India) was locked in the upper circuit of 5% after the company secured a Rs 20 crore project from Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Hitachi Energy India lost 4.05%. The company informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 12,112.50 per equity share.

MSTC added 1.05% after the company announced that it has received work order from Coal India (CIL) for engagement as 'e-auction service provider.

Centum Electronics rallied 3.40% after the company informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 1,219.65 per equity share.

Global Markets:

Most European shares advanced as traders will be focusing on earnings and statements from Persimmon, Lego and Leonardo.

Most Asian stocks declined, mirroring Wall Street losses as fears grew that tariffs and political upheaval could derail growth in the world's largest economy.

Investor concerns deepened over a potential slowdown in US economic expansion after President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions and continued to cut spending while unsettling long-standing geopolitical alliances.

In Japan, fresh government data showed the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.2% in Q4, down from an earlier estimate of 2.8%. However, the reading remained well above the previous quarters 1.2% expansion. Quarter-on-quarter, GDP growth was revised slightly lower to 0.6% from 0.7%, still ahead of the prior 0.3% pace.

On Wall Street, US stocks nosedived Monday, with the S&P 500 dropping 2.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 2%, and the NASDAQ Composite plunging 4%largely driven by steep declines in major tech stocks.

Tesla Inc. led the selloff with a 15% plunge, while NVIDIA Corporation fell 5.1%. Broadcom Inc. shed 5.4%, and Arm Holdings declined 7.3%.

Bond markets reacted sharply, with 10-year Treasury yields slipping as investors bet that an economic slowdown could push the Federal Reserve

