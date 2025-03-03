NSE launches Nifty India Internet & E-Commerce Index

NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has introduced a new thematic index, the Nifty India Internet & E-Commerce index. This index is designed to track the performance of companies within the Nifty Total Market that primarily conduct business through online platforms.

The index monitors companies operating largely via online platforms. Stock weights are determined by free-float market capitalization, with a 20% cap on individual stock weights. The index's base date is 1 October 2021, with a base value of 1000. The index will undergo semi-annual reconstitution and quarterly rebalancing.

The index is intended to serve as a benchmark for asset managers and a reference point for passive funds, including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds, and structured products.

The index recorded a 26.91% total return in the past year as of 14 February 2025, and a 5.11% CAGR since inception.

The index's composition is heavily weighted towards Consumer Services (65.32%) and Financial Services (33.48%), with a smaller representation from Media, Entertainment & Publication (1.21%).

Key constituents include Zomato (20.30%), Info Edge (India) (18.83%), PB Fintech (16.72%), One 97 Communications (7.90%), and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (7.38%), reflecting the index's focus on prominent players in India's digital economy.

