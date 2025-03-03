NSE launches Nifty India Internet & E-Commerce Index

The index monitors companies operating largely via online platforms. Stock weights are determined by free-float market capitalization, with a 20% cap on individual stock weights. The index's base date is 1 October 2021, with a base value of 1000. The index will undergo semi-annual reconstitution and quarterly rebalancing.
The index is intended to serve as a benchmark for asset managers and a reference point for passive funds, including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds, and structured products.
The index recorded a 26.91% total return in the past year as of 14 February 2025, and a 5.11% CAGR since inception.
The index's composition is heavily weighted towards Consumer Services (65.32%) and Financial Services (33.48%), with a smaller representation from Media, Entertainment & Publication (1.21%).
Key constituents include Zomato (20.30%), Info Edge (India) (18.83%), PB Fintech (16.72%), One 97 Communications (7.90%), and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (7.38%), reflecting the index's focus on prominent players in India's digital economy.
