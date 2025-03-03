Volumes soar at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd clocked volume of 41.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.81 lakh shares

Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 March 2025.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd clocked volume of 41.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.81 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.94% to Rs.636.80. Volumes stood at 5.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd saw volume of 16.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.83 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.25% to Rs.1,016.15. Volumes stood at 3.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd witnessed volume of 103.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.25% to Rs.112.53. Volumes stood at 29.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd witnessed volume of 31.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.25% to Rs.2,037.50. Volumes stood at 12.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd recorded volume of 54.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.51% to Rs.1,553.00. Volumes stood at 5.75 lakh shares in the last session.

