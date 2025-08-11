Power Mech Projects gains after Q1 PAT climbs 30% YoY to Rs 81 cr

Power Mech Projects rose 2.11% to Rs 3,110 after the company reported a 30.5% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.55 crore, while revenue from operations rose 28.4% to Rs 1,293.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 135.59 crore, up 53.8% from Rs 88.14 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 25.91% year-on-year to Rs 1,168.27 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 104.21 crore (down 30.3% YoY), contract execution expenses stood at Rs 820.47 crore (up 43.1% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 170.88 crore (up 12.7% YoY) during the period under review.