Yatra Online Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
CL Educate Ltd, MIRC Electronics Ltd, TGV Sraac Ltd and Anmol India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2025.

Yatra Online Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 115.04 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72878 shares in the past one month.

CL Educate Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 99.09. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4607 shares in the past one month.

MIRC Electronics Ltd surged 18.10% to Rs 24.14. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

TGV Sraac Ltd gained 14.96% to Rs 127.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anmol India Ltd rose 13.59% to Rs 16.88. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8347 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

