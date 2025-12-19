NSE SME Exim Routes charts a fast lane debut

Exim Routes was trading at Rs 104.50 on the NSE, a 18.75% premium to the issue price of Rs 88.

The stock listed at Rs 110, a 25% premium to the IPO price, and is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 114.50 and a low of Rs 104.50, with 22.43 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Exim Routes' IPO was subscribed 14.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it closed on 16 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 83 to Rs 88 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 49,69,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 52.44% from 71.35% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet the expenses for development and maintenance of the ERIS platform, to meet the expenses for working capital to fund business growth, to meet out the expenses for investment in office space to accommodate new hires and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Exim Routes on 11 December 2025, raised Rs 12.42 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.11 lakh shares at Rs 88 per share to 4 anchor investors.

Exim Routes operates as a global platform enabling the exchange of recyclable paper materials, offering end-to-end services to Indian paper millsfrom sourcing to logistics. Central to this is its AI-powered B2B platform, the Exim Routes Intelligence System (ERIS). ERIS streamlines supply chain operations through global inventory matching and price discovery, enables efficient customer communication, delivers actionable insights via integrated market intelligence, and ensures seamless logistics execution with its freight partners. By consolidating data ERIS empowers decisions, transactions, and optimised supply and demand. As of 30 November 2025, the company had a total of 18 employees. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 43.83 crore and net profit of Rs 1.17 crore for the period ended 30 June 2025.