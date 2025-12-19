US dollar index holds just above 98 mark amid supportive risk appetite

The US dollar index is steady in Asia with a pick up in risk appetite capping advances in the currency. The Labour Department data showed consumer price growth at 2.7% annually in November, lower than anticipated and down on a monthly basis. This offered hopes for further Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026. US dollar index is holding around 98.19, up slightly on the day and is off its two-month low. Asian markets rose amid positive cues from the US stocks. The Nasdaq led charge for US equities with a spike of 1.38%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones rose 0.79% and 0.14% respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News