Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 597.29 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 7.57% to Rs 108.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 597.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 595.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.597.29595.8322.4525.22154.82171.73142.01159.21108.55117.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News