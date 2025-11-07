Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 597.29 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 7.57% to Rs 108.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 597.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 595.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales597.29595.83 0 OPM %22.4525.22 -PBDT154.82171.73 -10 PBT142.01159.21 -11 NP108.55117.44 -8

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

