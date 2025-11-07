Borosil consolidated net profit rises 23.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.33% to Rs 340.36 crore

Net profit of Borosil rose 23.96% to Rs 22.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.33% to Rs 340.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 278.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.340.36278.2314.1916.2152.5346.2830.4725.8722.7118.32

