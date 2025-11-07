FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 242.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 2345.98 crore

Net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 242.93% to Rs 34.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 2345.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1874.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2345.981874.746.785.53135.5184.8856.4221.2634.4310.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News