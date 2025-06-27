NSE SME Mayasheel Ventures constructs a strong market entry

Shares of Mayasheel Ventures were trading at Rs 58.15 on the NSE, a premium of 23.72% compared with the issue price of Rs 47.

The scrip was listed at Rs 58, a premium of 23.40% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 0.26% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 60 and a low of Rs 58. About 26.13 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Mayasheel Ventures' IPO was subscribed 216.50 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 June 2025 and it closed on 24 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 44 to 47 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 58,05,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 67.76% from 91.97% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment or machineries, funding the working capital requirement and for general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, Mayasheel Ventures on 19 June 2025, raised Rs 7.75 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.50 lakh shares at Rs 47 per share to 5 anchor investor. Mayasheel Ventures is involved in the business of construction of roads and highways for NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation) and other government departments. The company transacts the business to construct, build, alter, convert, improve, design, establish, develop, dismantle, reconstruct all types of technically complex constructions and high value projects like expressways, national highways, flyovers, bridges. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 294 permanent employees.